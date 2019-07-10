MYNORTHWEST.COM:

A man stabbed three people in downtown Seattle Tuesday morning, seemingly unprovoked and at random, before fleeing naked down the street as police pursued, eventually taking him into custody.

“We know he attacked three people randomly … we were able to get here quickly which is fortunate,” said Sergeant Sean Whitcomb with the Seattle Police Department.

Three men were stabbed:

79-year-old man stabbed in the back. Transported to Harborview Medical Center ICU in serious condition.

77-year-old man stabbed in the neck. Transported to Harborview Medical Center in satisfactory condition.

55-year-old man stabbed in the forearm. Did not want to be taken to the hospital and was treated at the scene. He is in stable condition.

Seattle police were called to the scene near 1617 6th Avenue at 10:07 a.m. after reports of a stabbing on the sidewalk. One victim fled into a nearby business after being stabbed. By 10:20 a.m., the suspect, an adult male, was in custody near 8th Avenue and Olive Street. He was uninjured.

Seattle police have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Christopher Morisette. He was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault, as well as a Department of Corrections violation.

According to KIRO 7 TV, Morisette “has an extensive criminal history and spent time at Western State Hospital, the state’s largest psychiatric hospital.” The Department of Corrections has classified Morisette as highly violent.