NBC NEW YORK:

Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler appeared weak and on the verge of passing out at a presser held by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Friday morning in Manhattan.

Video from the the press conference at P.S. 199 in the Upper West Side of Manhattan shows de Blasio and others coming to Nadler’s aid offering water and asking him if he was OK.

Nadler had given remarks at an event about speed enforcement cameras in school zones when he slumped in his chair.

During one point in the press conference, held to discuss expanding school zone cameras, you can hear de Blasio offering water to Nadler and telling him that he looked a little dehydrated.

When de Blasio asks Nadler if he was OK, Nadler can be heard responding with a faint “no” before putting his hand over his face.

Moments later he seemed to recover. He was speaking and appeared alert, telling people near him that he was OK.

The Democrat was given water and an orange to eat.