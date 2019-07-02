BREITBART:

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) commented on a video obtained by The Associated Press in which a 12-year-old migrant girl tells a lawyer how she and her 6-year-old sister were “treated badly” in a Texas border facility.

Nadler said, “What we saw today was disgusting. When we were at the border a couple of months ago, although they didn’t let us talk to the kids, we saw very disgusting conditions then. This is inhumane and criminal. Frankly, I think it’s criminal. There ought to be prosecutions of some of the agency heads and some of the people for child abuse. This is clearly child abuse. It violates probably a half dozen laws.”

He added, “It’s just more of the administration determining to torture people in order to be a deterrent for people coming over the border which they no longer admit was the case, but admitted it a few months ago.”