NAACP Leader Blasted After Calling Migrants Rapists, Savages

A top civil rights leader in Illinois has been pressured to resign from her post in the NAACP after spewing discriminatory remarks against immigrants—ironically—during a leadership meeting on Zoom.

NAACP Illinois State Conference President Teresa Haley was recorded in a virtual meeting calling migrants “savages” and claiming they are raping people in the Chicago-community.

In an interview with The Daily Beast Wednesday, former NAACP DuPage County President Patrick Watson said top NAACP leaders throughout Illinois met for a meeting on Oct. 26. Haley, who also leads the Springfield chapter, presided over the meeting.

“The comments came up when some of the Chicago-based presidents started to talk about the migrant crisis, the funding that was going into neighborhoods, and they had differing opinions from my own. It’s OK to have differing opinions,” Watson said. “They had different opinions about some of the resources that were going to the community, that resources weren’t going towards individuals within the community, even though those resources are coming from different sources. …That’s okay to have a different opinion. But President Haley engaged in what I would call absolute hate speech.”

