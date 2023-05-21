The NAACP’s national board of directors has issued a formal travel advisory for Florida, warning black and LGBTQ people against visiting the state due to Governor Ron DeSantis‘ policies.

‘Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,’ states the advisory issued on Saturday night by the civil rights group.

‘Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,’ it adds.

The NAACP said the advisory was ‘in direct response’ to the Florida governor’s ‘aggressive attempts to erase black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.’

DeSantis, who is expected to announce his presidential campaign later this week, previously responded to the proposal of an NAACP travel advisory against Florida by calling the idea ‘a joke’.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson (left) slammed DeSantis (right) over his laws on education as the civil rights group issued a travel advisory against visiting Florida

