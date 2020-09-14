Biz Pac Review:

An NAACP chapter president declared on Twitter Sunday “there is no such thing as blue lives” after two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were ambushed over the weekend.

“There’s no such thing as BLUE LIVES… Stop comparing your JOB with my LIFE… Your CAREER is a choice, my BLACKNESS isn’t. #BlackLivesMatter #BlueLivesMatter,” NAACP Greater Springfield President Talbert Swan wrote on Twitter.

“No one deserves to be unjustly murdered, police or citizens. If you’re expressing outrage over the shooting of two sheriff’s deputies, but we’re defending #KyleRittenhouse murdering two protesters in #Kenosha only days ago, you need to shut up and have a seat,” he added.

