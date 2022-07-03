NJ.com

A pharmacist from Bayonne was arrested after she allegedly sold COVID-19 vaccine records cards to undercover investigators on three occasions for $250 each without giving them the shot, authorities said Friday. Christina Bekhit, a licensed pharmacist who runs AllCare Pharmacy on Avenue C, was arrested June 22, according to the Office of the New Jersey General. She was charged with second-degree computer criminal activity, third-degree tampering with public information and fourth-degree destruction, falsification or alteration of medical care records. Bekhit, 37, allegedly sold falsified vaccination record cards to undercover investigators for $250 each on three separate occasions, according to the criminal complaint. “The cards displayed vaccination dates and lot numbers for vaccines that were never administered to the recipients, including one undercover investigator who told Bekhit her job required her to be vaccinated,” Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement.

