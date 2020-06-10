Red State:

On Monday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, one of the most draconian governors during the height of the pandemic, issued this incredible statement saying he had no plans to encourage social distancing rules on ‘anti-racism’ protests.

From National Review:

“I can’t imagine what it would look like if we said to people, ‘Actually, you have to stay in. You have to ignore systemic racism — I’m sorry, just ignore it. Stay in,’” the governor said during his daily coronavirus briefing. “I can’t imagine what that looks like as it relates to public safety.”

The governor attended protests in Hillside and Westfield, two of the more than 130 protests across New Jersey over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for close to nine minutes, persisting even after Floyd lost consciousness.