Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., says it is unlikely he will vote in favor of the impeachment process resolution on Thursday, according to NBC News.

His comments were reported in a Tuesday tweet by Alex Moe of NBC News, who wrote: “NEW: ‘I would imagine that I’m not voting for it,’ Dem @CongressmanJVD says about the impeachment process resolution the House will take up Thursday saying he hasn’t been supportive of impeachment all along.”

The House will vote on whether to formalize Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the step is being taken “to eliminate any doubt” about the process.