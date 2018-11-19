ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS -CINDY GROSZ

We must look at the results of 2018, think 2019 and 2020 and how we as individuals and as a minority group plan on moving forward if we wish to remain any kind of voice and power in any political party in the United States of America.

As a syndicated radio talk show host, columnist, journalist, activist and public figure, I get asked the same questions everyday…..Can I help raise money and/or awareness for an issue? How can any Jew vote Democrat? And….. Why are so many Jews self-hating anti-Semites?

All are good questions, all deserve great answers. You might like my responses, or might not, but I won’t play you for fools either. Our truth hurts. And I will probably get lots of response from you, both positive and negative, but knowledge is power…… So here it goes…..

The 2018 Jewish Vote

Many published reports summarized that during the November 2018 elections, Jews voted for Republican candidates less than 30 percent overall.

Is this true? Probably. Look at maps of where Jewish populations live. Blue states became bluer. More Jewish Democrats were elected on local, state and national levels. In the Democratic Party, more anti-Semites were elected to office as well. That’s scary, but what’s worse, Jewish Democrats, whether elected officials, public figures and/or financial donors, supported these Israel haters. That’s scary. Even scarier, how we as a group accept this as OK, even support it.

On The National Level

Since the election, we have seen newly elected officials already attack Israel. Congratulations to Morton Klein and The Zionist Organization of America for calling them out:

The Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) has condemned the anti-Israel record of newly elected Member of Congress, Ihlan Omar, and is seeking to alert the public to her record of hostile, anti-Israel extremism. Omar, a Muslim refugee from Somalia, was elected in the 2018 midterm elections to replace Rep. Keith Ellison (D–MI) in the state’s 5th Congressional District, a solidly Democratic seat. The ZOA has also called upon the Democratic Party and the media to criticize her anti-Israel extremism, something which reportage on her campaign and victory has totally ignored.

Since she been elected, Omar has now confirmed to the website Muslim Girl that she also supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement which, as openly admitted by its originators, seeks to delegitimize, economically harm and ultimately eliminate the Jewish state of Israel by criminalizing business relations with Israeli Jews. Her campaign told the website that, “Ilhan believes in and supports the BDS movement, and has fought to make sure people’s right to support it isn’t criminalized. She does however, have reservations on the effectiveness of the movement in accomplishing a lasting solution.”

Following her being elected, Omar told Muslim Girl magazine that she “believes in and supports the BDS movement,” adding that she has fought to ensure others are also able to openly support the movement. Omar is first Member of Congress to openly support BDS.