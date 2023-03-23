Former President Trump set off a frenzy a few days ago when he declared – without any official word – that he would be arrested on Tuesday, but the case against him in Manhattan has yet to turn up an indictment, lending an air of mystery to if and when the former president will be charged.

Reports emerged earlier Wednesday that the grand jury hearing evidence in the probe would not convene on Wednesday, meaning an indictment won’t come until Thursday at the earliest.

Fox News reported that at least one more witness was expected to appear on Wednesday before the grand jury, which is hearing evidence about a 2016 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels, before that meeting was canceled.

Although Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) has taken a series of steps in recent days that suggest he is likely to soon seek an indictment, no official word has emerged on that possibility from his office.

“I’m a little confused by all the speculation about why the Manhattan DA’s indictment is delayed,” tweeted Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “He never said he would indict today, or at all, so there is no delay. For such a high-profile case, they’ll want to get it right. They’ll move if and when ready, not a moment before.”

