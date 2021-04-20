Revolver:



On January 6th, an unarmed 14-year vet and American patriot by the name of Ashli Babbitt was murdered inside the US Capitol.

Ashli was shot in the neck by a federal officer. The DC coroner listed the cause of death as a “homicide.”

And since that fateful day, Ashli’s murder has been shrouded in mystery.

Unlike other high-profile police incidents, like George Floyd and Daunte Wright, Ashli’s killer-cop has never been named. We have no idea who he is. All we officially know about this federal officer is that he will not be charged with Ashli’s murder.

During an investigation that appears to have been conducted under a cloak of extreme secrecy, it was determined there wasn’t “sufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution.”

Isn’t that convenient?

From The Wall Street Journal:

The police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol won’t face federal criminal charges in connection with her death, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors examined video footage on social media, interviewed the officer and other witnesses, gathered evidence from the scene and studied autopsy results, officials said. “Based on that investigation, officials determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the Justice Department said in a statement announcing the closure of its probe.

It’s a baffling conclusion when you look at the criminal justice circus we’re watching unfold in Minneapolis with the Derek Chauvin trial. That officer is facing a murder charge involving a man who ingested enough Fentanyl to kill a herd of elephants.

The fact that we don’t know this officer’s name is concerning enough, but what’s equally concerning is that we don’t even know what agency he belongs to.

Was this officer part of the Capitol Police force?

Well, the secrecy surrounding the case would suggest that yes perhaps he was, but we’re only speculating.

Everything is a mystery when it comes to the Capitol Police because they operate under a totally different set of rules. Thanks to their buddies in Congress, the U.S. Capitol Police do not follow the same public reporting or transparency protocols that most other major police forces do.

For example, if someone is shot outside the Capitol by a DC police officer, the department is required by law to release the names of the officers involved in the shooting.

The Capitol Police force is not required to release the names of officers involved in any shooting, and most-often times they choose to withhold that information from the public.

Not to mention, Capitol Police are also under no obligation to respond to FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests.

The Capitol Police are part of the Legislative Branch and are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act. That means if a journalist or watchdog group asks for records on police misconduct or inspector general reports, they’ll come up empty because Capitol Police are not required under the law to comply.

Not very “transparent” policing, is it?

