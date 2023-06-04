California officials launched an investigation after more than a dozen migrants were flown to Sacramento on a mystery private jet on Saturday and “dumped on the doorstep of a local church without any advance warning.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta met with the group Saturday, who had documentation “purporting to be from the government of the State of Florida,” Bonta said in a release.

The group was taken from Texas to New Mexico before being flown by private jet to California “with no prior arrangement or care in place,” Bonta said.

Officials are investigating and “evaluating potential criminal or civil action against those who transported or arranged for the transport of these vulnerable immigrants,” according to the statement.

READ MORE