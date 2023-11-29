Mystery of teen hostage’s missing dog solved as she returns from captivity with pet

The father of the 17-year-old high schooler freed by Hamas Tuesday had been searching for weeks for her missing Shih Tzu to bring to her on the fated day of their reunion — only to find out when she was released that the beloved pooch had been in captivity with her the entire time.

Mia Leimberg, of Jerusalem, was seen carrying her dog, Bella, as she was escorted by the terrorists to be transferred to the Red Cross along with 11 other hostages.

The teen had been kidnapped by the terrorists during its attack on Oct. 7, when she and her mother, Gabriela, were visiting Mia’s aunt’s house in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak for Simchat Torah celebrations.

They brought Bella with them on the trip, while Mia’s father, Moshe, stayed home because he had the flu, according to The New York Times.

When the terrorists launched their surprise attack, the family attempted to hide in a sealed room of the relative’s home using a chair to keep the door shut, The Times of Israel reported.

But they were unsuccessful, and Mia and Gabriela, as well as their aunt Clara Marman, Clara’s partner Luis Norberto Har, and another relative, Fernando Marman, were all taken hostage.

READ MORE