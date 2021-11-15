The New York Post:

Less than two months after the teen arrived in Gotham in 2017, she disappeared from a Queens motel where rooms are rented by the hour.

When an older man promised 18-year-old Corinna Slusser a new life in the Big Apple, the former cheerleader left her small town on the banks of the Susquehanna River and told her mom back home not to worry.

But after the teen’s arrival in New York City, she was swiftly ensnared in a Bronx sex-trafficking ring.

Her images were splashed across the Web in advertisements for paid sex, and her body was sold in seedy hotel rooms by a notorious pimp accused of beating up his workers and stealing their money.

Still, the horrors that Slusser suffered at the hands of the pimp and a convicted sex-trafficker would pale in comparison to what her mother and victim advocates fear happened next.

Fewer than two months after the teen arrived in Gotham in 2017, she vanished without a trace from a Queens motel where rooms are rented by the hour — and Slusser’s stricken mom, Sabina Tuorto, says she is still no closer to tracking down her child.

