Colon cancer deaths among young people are expected to have doubled in two decades by 2030, experts warn.

The cancer – which is especially hard to treat due to late diagnosis and broad symptoms – is also expected to become the number one cause of cancer deaths in people under 50 by the end of the decade.

Doctors are still trying to work out what’s behind the unprecedented rise, but theories include modern diets, antibiotic use, and even fungus.

Dr Christopher Lieu, co-director of gastrointestinal medical oncology at University of Colorado Medicine, said: ‘Colorectal cancer will be the number one cause of cancer-related deaths in [patients] 20 to 49.’

Speaking at a cancer conference in Chicago on Saturday, he added: ‘This is a humongous issue.’

