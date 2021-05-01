Fox News:

Search for Pelosi’s laptop leads feds to Alaska — and wrong home, woman claims

The authorized search was conducted by the FBI and an officer with the Capitol Police.

The Alaska owner of a boutique hotel in Homer said federal agents searched her home this week, after having mistaken her for another woman in an effort to recover Nancy Pelosi’s stolen laptop.

The House speaker’s computer was reportedly pilfered during the deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol in January.

Marilyn Hueper, who with her husband owns the Homer Inn & Spa in Homer, Alaska, said federal agents broke down the door of their home and confiscated laptop computers and a cellphone and handcuffed them and their guests during the search, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

“I think almost right off the bat, they said, ‘Well, you probably know why we’re here,’ or something like that.

It’s like, yeah, no, not really. And they said, ‘Well, we’re here for Nancy Pelosi’s laptop.’ And I said, ‘Oh,’ ” Hueper told local radio station KSRM-AM.

Her husband Paul Hueper’s cellphone was also forensically audited by agents but not confiscated, she said. When she asked agents why they didn’t just knock, she said they claimed they did but no one answered.

Chloe Martin, a spokeswoman for the FBI’s Anchorage field office, confirmed to The Associated Press that agents conducted a court-authorized law enforcement activity at the Homer Inn and Spa.

Homer woman says FBI search of her home was case of mistaken identity tied to Capitol riot: https://t.co/NDTEJuBugQ — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) April 30, 2021

More at Fox News