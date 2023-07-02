A cluster of mysterious brain diseases has struck down at least 200 people in a small province and baffled doctors.

More than 200 residents in New Brunswick, Canada, have been affected by the dementia-like disorder that causes vivid hallucinations, an inability to talk and write, memory lapses and even physical paralysis.

Experts say the cases date back to 2015 and are among people aged 18 to 84, dozens of whom were healthy before being struck down by the mystery illness.

One of those patients is Gabrielle Cormier who, at age 20, had to pause her love of figure skating and leave university when she fell ill in 2019, becoming so debilitated that she now needs a wheelchair.

Health officials investigating the cases are probing whether the culprit is food and water contaminated with blue-green algae blooms in water sources.

Another was heavy exposure to the herbicide glyphosate.

