Mystery buyer takes nearly every bit of land around Travis Air Force Base in California

Over the past few years, someone has been buying up nearly every bit of land around Travis Air Force Base in Solano County. The catch is, the government says it knows almost nothing about the buyer or what they want to do with the land. Now, the feds are investigating. “We’re as close as a city should be. We keep big swaths of the land open so they can do their mission. We’re very, very careful about,” said Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy. But Moy is extremely worried that a corporation that has bought thousands of acres of land encircling Travis Airforce base could be up to no good. “They bought about 50,000 acres of land.

They’re the largest landowner in Solano County now,” she said. “They offered money that these people couldn’t refuse. It could be four to five times what you would get on the market.” Over the past several years a corporation called Flannery Associates LLC has spent nearly $900 million on land around the Air Force base. But nobody knows precisely who they are or what they intend to do with the property. “The bottom line question — who the hell are these people? We still don’t know,” said Rep. John Garamendi.

