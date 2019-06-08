WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A second former Republican state senator has been dead from a gunshot wound within two days.

Police found former Oklahoma state Sen. Jonathan Nichols, 53, dead in his home Wednesday after receiving a call about an individual with a gunshot wound.

Law enforcement said the death is under investigation, the Associated Press reported.

Nichols served in the Oklahoma Legislature from 2000 to 2012. He then worked in staff positions in the state House, Senate, and University of Oklahoma.

Former Arkansas state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith was found dead in her home with a gunshot wound Tuesday. Her former press secretary said her death was being investigated as a murder.

It’s unclear how long Collins-Smith had been dead when her body was found. Her body was decomposing when it was discovered by authorities.