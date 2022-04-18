THE SUN:

MYSTERY has surrounded the sunk Russian warship Moskva as Kremlin has released a video appearing to show survivors including the captain who was reported dead after the hit.

Two days after the attack Russia claimed that the head of the Russian navy had met the crew of the ship in Sevastopol but hundreds of sailors are still missing.

Vladimir Putin’s vessel sank on Thursday after a fire and an explosion and according to Ukraine, its entire crew of 510 sailors was on board.

The fate of the ship’s crew remains a mystery with Kyiv claiming “all the crew of the cruiser Moskva died” while Russia suggested the crew was evacuated and taken to the port of Sevastopol.

Russian reports also said the warship had been under tow when it sank.

Earlier reports claimed a Turkish vessel rescued more than 50 sailors.

