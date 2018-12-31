USA TODAY:

Four Chincoteague, Virginia, ponies afflicted with swamp cancer, the mysterious disease that also killed ponies earlier this year, were euthanized, officials announced Friday.

The announcement marked the end of a months-long battle with a fungus-like disease that leaves ponies with lesions on their bodies and can be very painful.

Denise Bowden, spokesperson for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which manages the ponies, announced in a Facebook post that although the ponies “received the very best care money could buy,” the decision was ultimately made to put them down.

The four remaining ponies euthanized were Shadow, Lightning, Calceti’n and Elusive Star, Bowden said.

“They had surgeries, more medicine than you can imagine, round-the-clock care and lots and lots of love and attention,” Bowden wrote. “They just couldn’t fight this off and before we let them suffer any more than they have been, we feel the right decision was made.”

Animals can get the infection through cuts, scrapes or holes like those caused by mosquito bites. The disease doesn’t have a high infection rate, but once it is in the body, it can be hard to shake.

The fire company had been working with experts all over the country as well as with scientists from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to try to treat the disease. While many were hopeful when the ponies started treatment, experts noted the disease was notoriously one that was expensive to treat and almost always resulted in the death of the affected horse.

Seven Chincoteague ponies were diagnosed with the disease in October. The treatment, which was originally estimated to cost at least $1,500 per pony, included surgeries and lots of medical attention.