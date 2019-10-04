FOX NEWS:

A pair of 2,000-year-old Roman scrolls believed to have belonged to the family of Julius Caesar, and were buried and charred during Vesuvius’ eruption, have been virtually “unwrapped” for the first time ever.

The scrolls, known as the Herculaneum Scrolls, are too fragile to be handled by hand, so researchers needed to use the X-ray beam at Diamond Light Source, as well as a “virtual unwrapping” software to detect the carbon ink on them.

“Texts from the ancient world are rare and precious, and they simply cannot be revealed through any other known process,” University of Kentucky professor Brent Seales, who led the research team, said in a statement. “The scan session at Diamond Light Source promises to be a key moment in our quest for a reliable pathway to reading the invisible library.”

After they were buried by the Vesuvius eruption in 79 A.D., they were discovered in 1752 “in an ancient Roman villa near the Bay of Naples,” the statement added. There were six samples that were scanned at U.K.-based Diamond Light, including four fragments that are used to train the algorithm.