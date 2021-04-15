Yahoo News:

A hiker who went missing in California was found to be safe, thanks to his last “mystery” photo and the “weird hobby” of a man to likes to track locations from pictures people share.

Rene Compean, 45, went missing on Monday after he went on a hike at a popular ski destination in the San Gabriel Mountains in Southern California.

The 45-year-old texted his picture to a friend from his outdoor adventure, showing his legs dangling from a precipice with a view of a canyon beneath and the slopes in the distance. He told him his phone battery is running low and he was lost. Shortly after, he went off the map.

The friend reported him missing to the authorities at 6 pm and turned his last photo over to the investigators.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department immediately launched a search operation in the Mt Waterman area and looked for him through the night but were unable to locate him.

To make things worse the hiker’s phone location was off and investigators were not able to track it either. The investigators then shared his picture on social media and asked people if they recognised the spot in the photograph.

Benjamin Kuo, an avid hiker with a passion for locating places from pictures shared online, offered to help. He used his prior expertise of tracking wildfires in remote areas on forests.

“I’ve got a very weird hobby, which is I love taking a look at photos and figuring out where they’re taken,” Mr Kuo said to NBC Los Angeles.

He was able to find the coordinates of the lost hiker after using satellite images, maps and the scenery of the photograph shared by Mr Compean.

We are so grateful for a happy ending to this search. A huge TY to @AltadenaMRT @SierraMadreSAR Antelope Valley SAR, @SCVSHERIFF SAR, and @SEBLASD Air-5. We further want to thank the online community and especially @ai6yrham. His clue greatly helped us find the hiker.#LASD pic.twitter.com/Ope322D0Z2 — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) April 14, 2021

