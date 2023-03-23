The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) said on Thursday that eight new cases of the deadly Marburg disease have been reported in Equatorial Guinea, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20 since the mysterious outbreak began in February. Tanzania surprisingly reported five deaths this week in that country’s first known Marburg infections.

Marburg is a hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola. (Like every major disease except Covid-19, the name of the Marburg virus is derived from the geographic location of its first verified outbreak, in this case the city of Marburg, Germany in 1967.) Tanzanian health officials originally believed they were dealing with Ebola, based on the symptoms, until further testing revealed the patients were infected with Marburg.

Two key differences between Marburg and Ebola are that Ebola is considered more contagious and spreads to humans from more animal species, and there are effective vaccines against Ebola, while no such treatment exists for Marburg to date.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends hospital therapies such as “balancing the patient’s fluids and electrolytes, maintaining oxygen status and blood pressure, replacing lost blood and clotting factors, and treatment for any complicating infections,” but notes there have been no human trials of experimental vaccines so far.

