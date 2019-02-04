NEW YORK POST:

A mysterious island that formed four years ago in the southern Pacific Ocean appears to be here to stay, according to NASA scientists.

The island, which formed between December 2014 and January 2015, was caused by a volcanic eruption near the nation of Tonga, in between two older islands known as Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai. The new island is one of only three that have erupted in the last 150 years and “survived the ocean’s eroding waves longer than a few months,” NASA said in a blog post.

“We were all like giddy school children,” said NASA scientist Dan Slayback of his visit to the island. “Most of it is this black gravel, I won’t call it sand — pea-sized gravel — and we’re mostly wearing sandals so it’s pretty painful because it gets under your foot. Immediately I kind of noticed it wasn’t quite as flat as it seems from satellite. It’s pretty flat, but there’s still some gradients and the gravels have formed some cool patterns from the wave action.”

Slayback continued: “And then there’s clay washing out of the cone. In the satellite images, you see this light-colored material. It’s mud, this light-colored clay mud. It’s very sticky. So even though we’d seen it, we didn’t really know what it was and I’m still a little baffled of where it’s coming from. Because it’s not ash.”