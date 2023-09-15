Mysterious house made of driftwood appears perched precariously on side of California cliff just feet above crashing Pacific waves

A mysterious makeshift house has appeared on the rocky cliffs of California’s bay area.

The ramshackle three-story structure was first spotted on a treacherous cliff edge at Devil’s Slide, Pacifica, a 30 minute drive from San Francisco, by a drone in December 2022.

Devil’s Slide is notorious for landslides – with a road that used to run nearby since destroyed.

The property appears to have been constructed out of driftwood and has several rooms perched precariously on the rock face which offers stunning – but very dangerous – Pacific Ocean views.

It is not clear if anyone inhabits the dwelling but signs of life include a punching bag, a solitary wooden chair and a fully enclosed room.

No indication has been given as to who lives in the structure and it is not located on county lands.

‘We were hiking along the California coast in a spot familiar to us and I noticed something odd down on the cliffs,’ drone operator @ParallaxEffect said of their footage.

READ MORE