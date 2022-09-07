Laurence Fox, the star of the Breitbart production My Son Hunter, said that the UK has become a country run by “two left-wing parties” following the installation of former Liberal Liz Truss as the UK’s next ‘Conservative’ Prime Minister.

In an interview with Breitbart News’ editor-in-chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125 on Tuesday ahead of the launch of My Son Hunter, available to stream or download now on MySonHunter.com, Laurence Fox — who besides being an actor is also the leader of the UK’s Reclaim party — said that his country is facing many of the same problems as the United States in terms of cancel culture and the infiltration of the woke movement into institutions.

To make matters worse, in Fox’s perspective, both major parties, the governing Conservative party and the opposition Labour Party are nothing more than two sides of the same coin, with both representing the left of the political spectrum.

“The front benches, the most powerful people in the Conservative party, I don’t think they are conservative particularly. I think England and Great Britain has became a country where you have two left-wing parties, one very left-wing party and one quite left-wing party,” Fox said.

