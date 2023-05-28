For the past 24 years (and counting) of socialist revolution, the ruling regime has used basic needs – housing, food, jobs – to force people to depend on the government.

Among the most important tools for this manipulation is the “Local Committees for Supply and Production,” or CLAP, a free food program born from the total economic collapse socialism caused in the country.

For the sake of this article, I volunteered to help carry some of the CLAP bags distributed to some of my neighbors in this apartment building. Doing so helped me stretch my legs one afternoon, genuinely provide some sort of assistance to the elderly that live in this building (some of whom have a great reliance on the program), and sure, to get close to the distribution process in this area and sneak a picture or two.

CLAP is a program that the Maduro regime implemented in 2016 to have each Communal Council (groups spread across the territory that answer to the socialist regime and organize the socialist party’s activities and whatnot) distribute a box, sometimes a bag, full of highly subsidized food to registered families.

