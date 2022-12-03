The grieving mother of Athena Strand has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her ‘beautiful princess’ after she was snatched and killed by a FedEx driver in Texas.

Mourning mom Maitlyn Gandy said little Athena, seven, was kidnapped and murdered by a ‘a sick, cruel monster’ for absolutely no reason just hours after Tanner Horner, 31, admitted to the twisted crime.

Strand was found dead on Friday night – and investigators revealed she likely died ‘within an hour’ of being kidnapped from the driveway of her family home in Paradise, Texas.

The suspect, 31-year-old aspiring musician Horner, of Lake Worth, confessed to Athena’s kidnap and killing. According to jail records, Horner stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 pounds.

Heartbroken Gandy wrote: ‘Athena is innocent, beautiful, kind, intelligent, and just the brightest, happiest soul you could ever meet.’

‘I don’t want her to be the girl known as the one murdered and discarded by a monster. I want everyone to know, every single person in this world, that this is my baby and my baby was taken from me.’

READ MORE