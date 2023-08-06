My Homeowners Association board were arrested over $2million stolen from residents after 300% fee hike passed in secret

BOARD members from Florida’s largest homeowners association allegedly stole $2million from residents, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Former and current officials from the Hammocks Community Association that was in charge of 40 communities in West Kendall allegedly took millions from the organization and pocketed it for themselves in a scheme that lasted years.

Those who were charged included the former HOA president Marglli Gallego and her husband, Jose Antonio Gonzalez, the current HOA president Monica Isabel Ghilardi, board member Myriam Arango Rodgers, and former board member Yoleidis Lopez Garcia.

All five of them have pleaded not guilty.

“Racketeering and money laundering are terms we usually associate with drug cartels,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in November 2022 when the board members were arrested.

