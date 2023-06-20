Former President Donald Trump said he does not want his children to serve in his administration again, should he win a second term in the White House.

During an unusually tough interview on Fox News with host Bret Baier Monday night, Trump admitted the toll on his family from his first term in office had been too great.

‘I said, that’s enough for the family. You know why? It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell,’ he said.

‘I mean, they have – Eric, my son, who’s a fine boy. You know him very well. He’s a fine young man, good student, good everything, comes in. We’re doing beautifully. Then I decide to run for president. I mean, I don’t think anybody in the world in history has ever had more subpoenas sent to him,’ Trump ranted.

‘Nobody has been through what my family has been through. Ivanka had a really successful line of clothing, I mean, making a fortune. When I did this, she was really – she closed it up. She sort of felt she had to, but she closed it up,’ Trump said.

