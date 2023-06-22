A California mom has claimed her 19-year-old daughter was ‘murdered by gender ideology’ after the CPS removed her from her home because her parents didn’t affirm her transgender identity.

Abigail Martinez stood before the California Judiciary Senate last week to blame gender ideology for taking her daughter Yaeli’s life.

Yaeli Mozelle Galdamez died by suicide in September 2019, three years after CPS removed her from her mother’s home.

‘My daughter was murdered by a gender ideology,’ she said at the hearing. ‘CPS took my daughter when she was 16 years old. It was helped by her public school counselor and LGBTQ group and another trans-identified girl.

‘My daughter was taken from her loving home because the state of California claims I was abusive for not affirming her trans identity. I lost my daughter over a name and pronouns.’

