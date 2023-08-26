My daughter, 11, weighs nearly 300lbs and could eat herself to death due to rare condition that leaves her ravenously hungry all the time

A mother is hitting back at trolls who brand her a bad parent for allowing her daughter to balloon to nearly 300lbs. Sherafien McDaniel, 29, from Atlanta, Georgia, is the mother of Angel, an 11-year-old girl who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that makes her insatiably hungry all the time.

Angel’s ravenous appetite sees her get up in the middle of the night to sneak food into her room, often eating until she is physically sick. Her prime ‘food sneaking’ time, as her mother calls it, is around 3am. At 275lbs and a little under 5ft, Angel has a body mass index (BMI) of over 50, and as she grows, so too does her appetite. In the last 12 months alone, Ms McDaniel told DailyMail.com her daughter has gained 70lbs. Without a radical intervention, she could eat herself to death.

READ MORE