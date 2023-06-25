NY Post

Both the Wagner mercenary group’s mutinous march toward Moscow — and then sudden U-turn Saturday — stunned US intelligence officials, a new report says. Despite previous warnings that a mutiny led by Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the horizon, America’s intelligence groups were first caught off guard at just how far the mercenaries got in fewer than 24 hours, according to CBS National Security correspondent David Martin. “They were surprised when Russia put up no resistance and allowed Prigozhin to set up military headquarters in Rostov and send his army, unopposed, north toward Moscow,” Martin said on “Face the Nation” on Sunday morning. Then “they were surprised again by how quickly a deal was made. They had expected a longer, more violent affair,” he added. The reporter echoed reports Saturday that said US officials, including congressional leaders in the bipartisan Gang of Eight committee, were briefed that such a rebellion could break out after word Prigozhin was allegedly stockpiling weapons near the Russian border. Martin said Saturday’s events were clearly not predicted by the US, given that Gen. Mark Miley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, canceled his upcoming trip to Israel and Jordan to focus on the supposed Russian fallout from them. Martin added that Wagner’s rebellion jumped to the front of national security issues for all nations given the Kremlin’s hold on thousands of nuclear warheads.

