A California teenager has started to sue the doctors who at age 13 cut off her breasts in a medical gender change she now bitterly regrets, in America’s latest blockbuster trans lawsuit.

The 18-year-old, who is referred to as Layla Jane, says she should never have been put through the ‘torment’ of testosterone hormones at age 12 and puberty blockers and surgery the next year.

She is one of a growing number of detransitioners, as they are known, who come to regret their procedures and sue the doctors they accuse of pushing them into irreversible treatments instead of counselling.

‘I don’t think I should have been allowed to change my sex before I could legally consent to have sex,’ Layla said on Fox News.

‘I don’t think I’m better off for the experience, and I think transition just completely added fuel to the fire that was my pre-existing conditions.’

According to legal papers, Layla experienced moodiness, anxiety, gender confusion and anger issues as a child. At age 11 learned about radical transgender ideology and went online to learn more about the new trend.

