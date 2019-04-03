NEW YORK POST:

A Muslim soldier says she will sue the US Army because her commanding officer forced her to pull off her hijab, according to a report Wednesday.

Spc. Cecilia Valdovinos, who converted to Islam in 2016, says she had special permission from her brigade commander to wear the religious head covering as part of her uniform.

But during a suicide prevention briefing March 6, Valdovinos, 26, says Command Sgt. Maj. Kerstin Montoya grabbed her by the arm, took her outside and made her rip off her hijab in front of others, the Army Times reported.

“To me, it was the same thing as if they had asked someone to take their top off,” Valdovinos, who is a member of the 704th Brigade Support Battalion in Fort Carson, Colorado, told the outlet.