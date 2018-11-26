CBS LOS ANGELES:



Some people in a Hancock Park neighborhood said a driver targeted them because they are Jewish. Now police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The suspect in the case, identified as Mohammed Mohammed, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Security video from Friday night shows the driver making a hard U-turn.

CBSLA interviewed one of the victims, who says he and his friend were the target.

“We both scrambled in different directions so he slammed on his brakes and missed us thank God,” the victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

A second security video shows the driver reversing and trying to hit them again.

“He clearly was going at us and it was even more clear on round two,” said the victim.

It happened on La Brea in Hancock Park, on a corner with a couple synagogues and on the Sabbath where many walk around in traditional attire.

“Why he chose us? Probably because of the yarmulkes on our heads,” the victim said.

Thankfully both the man and his friend got out of the way, but then they heard a crash.

A home security camera caught the same car plowing through a stop sign just moments later.