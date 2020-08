Live Leak:

Happened in White Chapel, London. Mainstream media are silent as usual Spread this video far and wide, First location identified as the Maedah Grill Restaurant,Fieldgate Street in WhiteChapel.

Hard-line Muslims want Sharia Law in London. How they want to instill their tough code in the capital.

The video has been taken down from Live Leak Dr. Savage captured it while it was still up.

More at Liveleak.com