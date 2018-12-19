THE SUN:

THE attack on the two Scandinavian backpackers in Morocco could have had a terrorism motive, according to reports.

Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, were brutally murdered while camping in the Atlas mountains.

The killers filmed the vile slaying and a video of the incident is circulating on Moroccan social media sparking outrage in the country.

In vile unverified footage seen by The Sun Online a woman can be heard screaming as her head is hacked from her shoulders.

Blood curdling howls can be heard as the defenceless woman, who appears to be white, has her head severed.

Surrounding her are a camping stove and sleeping bag, seemingly indicating she had been camping before the attack.

Police in Morocco are understood to be examining the footage which emerged on Facebook and YouTube earlier today.

A day after arresting the first suspects authorities believe the horrifying attack bears some of the hallmarks of terrorism.

No terror group has yet claimed the responsibility for the killing.

It’s thought the three suspects from nearby Marrakech may have stalked the pair before attacking them while they slept on Monday.

The women were found in and outside the tent. One had been decapitated, while the other had a serious throat wound.