“It’s just very difficult to explain the scale of this. This is epic and historic,”

Dr. Qanta Ahmed also said it’s ‘craven’ of Biden to claim any credit for accord

The mainstream media reacted in a short-sighted way to President Trump’s Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal that could change the world over the next century, a Muslim scholar said Saturday.

Dr. Qanta Ahmed also criticized presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on “Fox & Friends Weekend” for taking partial credit for the diplomatic breakthrough.

The peace deal will “end the game for the Islamist mothership, the Muslim Brotherhood” and put Iran on the defensive, according to Ahmed.

“It’s just very difficult to explain the scale of this. This is epic and historic,” she told host Pete Hegseth. “Our media, Pete, is looking only in the very narrow view. Our president is looking beyond even his second presidency. This will change the world for the next century.”

“I personally spent time with leaders of both Israel and the UAE during our administration building the case for cooperation and broader engagement and the benefits it could deliver to both nations, and I am gratified by today’s announcement,” Biden said in a statement Thursday.

“It’s so craven of Vice President Biden to try to claim that,” Ahmed said Saturday.

“President Obama and Vice President Biden did nothing other than empower Iran, feed into the Islamist machine, bring back funds that would be then deployed to Hezbollah, undermine and delegitimize the Sunni Muslim world, eviscerate any confidence the Arab world had in the United States, and laid the ground for tremendous mistrust,” she said. “They sided with the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt against the Egyptian people.”

