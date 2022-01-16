NY Post

Armed man holding hostages at Colleyville, Texas, synagogue demands release of convicted terrorist ‘sister’

A man took hostages at Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas on Jan. 15, 2022.

An angry, apparently armed man took a rabbi and his congregants hostage at a Texas synagogue Saturday — demanding US authorities release an infamous convicted terrorist known as “Lady al-Qaeda” and even calling a New York rabbi in a bizarre bid for help, according to sources and reports. The unnamed assailant was initially misidentified as Muhammad Siddiqui, the brother of Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted in Manhattan Federal Court in 2010 of trying to kill US authorities in Afghanistan. She is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence at the Federal Medical Center, Carswell in nearby Fort Worth, according to public records. A rep for Muhammad Siddiqui later claimed he had nothing to do with the incident, even though the man who stormed Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville claimed to be Aafia Siddiqui’s brother, according to the Daily Beast. At some point, the hostage taker — who was caught on the synagogue’s livestream angrily ranting about religion — forced Congregation Beth Israel Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker to place a call to Manhattan’s Central Synagogue, a law enforcement source told The Post. The man demanded to speak to Rabbi Angela Buchdahl, and asked her to use her “influence” to help get Siddiqui released before claiming to have a bomb, the source said. Buchdahl called 911, the source said. It’s unclear what connection, if any, the 49-year-old Buchdahl has to the Siddiqui case.

Read more at the NY Post