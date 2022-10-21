Parents in Dearborn, Michigan, protested sexually explicit books available to children in their public schools with one father saying, “All it is, is protecting our children.”

Last week, a Dearborn Public Schools board meeting was shut down due to parents protesting the same issue. Parents also voiced their malcontent with the school district at a rally against the gender theory indoctrination children were receiving at school.

Parents were outraged when they discovered that the local school district had promoted a book that teaches children the "ins and outs of gay sex" and "how sex apps work." pic.twitter.com/QyI6MlCRWS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 19, 2022

One parent, Hassan Shami, spoke against the materials, saying, “If you’re on Facebook, all you see is fearmongering, political rhetoric and this is book-banning, censorship, homophobic, all this is just protecting our children.”

“We as concerned parents in Dearborn are not tied to the left, to the right when it comes to this issue and we’re not going to be used as pawns for any organization for their agenda,” Shami continued. “We’re here to protect our children.”

The American left is attacking the protesters, a majority of whom are Muslim, as being “homophobic.” Protesters contend, however, that children simply should not be exposed to such sexually explicit material.

READ MORE