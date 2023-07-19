Muslim parents in Maryland ripped Justin Trudeau saying much of the fear over LGBTQ themes in schools was fueled by American right-wing extremists, with one mother saying Trudeau effectively called her a bigot.

Last week, Trudeau spoke to parents at a mosque in Calgary after hundreds of Muslim parents gathered in Ottawa on June 9 and 13 to protest against LGBTQ education in schools.

Trudeau told the Calgary crowd that ‘people on social media, particularly fueled by the American right wing’ were stirring up the protests and said they were pursuing their own interests.

The Canadian leader said that LGBTQ issues were being weaponized and what is shared in the media is not accurate.

However, a family in Maryland took exception to his comments saying: ‘When we spoke, we were categorized as the right wing. We were categorized as bigots.’

