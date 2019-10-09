DAILY MAIL:

At least two people have been killed after gunmen opened fire outside a synagogue in Germany on Yom Kippur – the holiest day in Judaism.

One woman died after two attackers, believed to be wearing a military-style uniforms, opened fire with a submachine gun in the city of Halle, eastern Germany, on Wednesday morning.

A grenade was also thrown into the Jewish cemetery before the attackers fled, Bild reported. Several others were wounded and rushed to hospital.

Police have since arrested one suspect, and told people to ‘stay alert’ while the manhunt continues.

An image has emerged showing what is believed to be the gunman dressed in black tactical gear, wearing a helmet walking through the street holding a long gun – either a shotgun or a rifle.

Video believed to be taken around the same spot shows a figure dressed in black climbing out of a car and unloading several shots from what appears to be a shotgun.