A Lebanese-born Muslim man was reportedly investigated by the FBI and Homeland Security after posing as a Hasidic Jew to marry a Brooklyn girl — while claiming to be a US spy to protect his wild ruse. “Eliyah” Hawila, 23, recently wed a woman only identified as Sally in a lavish ceremony thrown by the bride’s family in Brooklyn’s Syrian Jewish community, according to the Times of Israel. The nuptials featured stretch limos and even helicopters — but none of the groom’s family, according to a video he provided to Israel’s state-run Kan TV. Within weeks, the bride’s suspicious father discovered Hawila’s real identity — Ali Hassan Hawila, a member of a Shiite family from southern Lebanon, a stronghold of the terror group Hezbollah, the Times of Israel noted. “Her father began Googling my last name until he reaches my father, who tells him stuff about me, that: ‘No, he’s not Jewish, he’s not this, he’s not that,’” Hawila admitted in his interview with Kan TV. Hawila said he had already lied to his bride — whom he met on a Jewish dating site — that he was a US spy for the National Security Agency after she saw his true identity on papers. “I had to make something up, so I told her, you know what, this is an NSA ID, that I’m on a mission, things like that. I just made something up,” he told the paper. Confronted by his new parents-in-law, he repeated the same lie and “started making even more stuff up,” he told the TV station.

