On Tuesday, a Muslim-led coalition protested at the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) building to express their frustrations with a new policy that eliminates parental rights to restrict their children’s exposure to materials that discuss sexual orientation and gender identity.

VIDEO THREAD: "Protect our children!" Today a Muslim-led coalition rallied outside the Montgomery County Maryland School Board against the removal of an "opt-out" option from human sexuality related material.



Pro-LGBT activists counter-protested, chanting "secular schools!" pic.twitter.com/48qpRDJzyM — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 6, 2023

Montgomery County recently approved a list of LGBTQ+ inclusive books to be used in classrooms, including books suitable for pre-kindergarten students. The policy stipulates that students and their families cannot opt out of engaging with these instructional materials, FOX 5 reported.

Chanting “Protect our children!” the coalition claimed that it infringes upon parental rights. They believe that while it may be acceptable to introduce these books into the curriculum, parents should have the ability to decide what their child is exposed to.

“These things should not even happen. We should all talk to one another, love one another, respect one another. It shouldn’t be up to a school system to force one belief over another or tell some people what to believe and what not to believe,” said Hisham Garti, Outreach Director of the Montgomery County Muslim Council

