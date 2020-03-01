KPIX CBS Bay Area:

“Police say preliminary information shows that the driver, identified as 18-year-old Omeed Adibi of San Mateo, deliberately ran into the group for unknown reasons.”

A driver allegedly drove his SUV onto a sidewalk, and deliberately struck 4 young teenagers walking down the street in Burlingame, according to police.

A normally quiet residential street turned into a crime scene Saturday evening. Sneakers and clothes were still on the ground hours after Burlingame police say a man crashed into four young teens on the sidewalk and took out a hydrant. It happened on Clarendon Road near Howard Avenue around 5:20 pm.

“The neighbor, the front room is where he watches TV, he was just house sitting for his parents and he heard a loud crash and he was the first on the scene with the water going crazy,” said Joe Ram of Burlingame.



Joe Ram wasn’t home at the time, but his neighbor was.



“He was the one that called 911, he said they were face down in the street,” said Ram.

