The New York Post:

Squad takes on Pelosi over slapdown of Ilhan Omar

“The Squad” has gone to war with its own party leader, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, over her rebuke of Rep. Ilhan Omar for comparing the US and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), one of the two Muslim women in the House along with Omar (D-Mich.), took aim at Pelosi and other members of the Democratic leadership, claiming “freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress.”

Tlaib’s comments come in the wake of Pelosi and the leaders releasing a statement blasting Omar for her tweet, which blasted America and Israel, saying: “We must have the same level of accountability and justice for all victims of crimes against humanity. We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice.”

Tlaib tweeted in response to the Democratic backlash against Omar, “Freedom of speech doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. The benefit of the doubt doesn’t exist for Muslim women in Congress. House Democratic leadership should be ashamed of its relentless, exclusive tone policing of Congresswomen of color.”

More at The New York Post