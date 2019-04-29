THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

A Resesa man planned to detonate improvised explosive devices at several Southern California locations to cause “mass casualties” in a terror plot thwarted by law enforcement officials, authorities said.

Mark Stevens Domingo, 26 of Reseda, an Army veteran, was arrested Friday night after he took delivery of what he thought was a live bomb from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as bomb maker, authorities said. He was charged with attempting to provide material support to terrorists.

According a federal affidavit, “after considering various attacks – including targeting Jews, churches, and police officers – Domingo decided to detonate an IED at a rally scheduled to take place in Long Beach this past weekend. As part of the plot, Domingo asked his confederate – who actually was cooperating with the FBI as part of the investigation – to find a bomb-maker, and Domingo last week purchased several hundred nails to be used as shrapnel inside the IED.”

“Domingo said he specifically bought three-inch nails because they would be long enough to penetrate the human body and puncture internal organs,” the affidavit states.

Prosecutors alleged Domingo sought retribution for the New Zealand mosque attack and said he was willing to become a martyr. “There must be retribution,” he said in an online post, according to the federal criminal complaint. He also allegedly express allegiance for Islamic State.

“America needs another vegas event …[to] give them a taste of the terror they gladly spread all over the world,” he allegedly wrote in reference to the massacre at the Route 91 concert.

The FBI saw the posts and used an informant to begin a series of meetings with him. During these discussions, he allegedly talked about targeting “Jews, police officers, churches and a military facility.” A law enforcement source told The Times he also considered an attack at the Santa Monica Pier.